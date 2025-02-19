MINORS ESCAPE DEATH AS THEIR MOTHER PERISHES AFTER A MINE WALL COLLAPSES, BURYING HER ALIVE



POLICE STATEMENT: SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH





February 19, 2025 – Zimba



Zimba Police Post under Kalomo Police Station on 18/02/2025 at 20:40 hours received a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death in which Mr. Sichaabi Charles aged 38 of Mulamfu village, Chief Simwatachela, Zimba district, who is also the Mulamfu Ward councilor reported that Ms. Brenda Semu Muyabi aged 41 of Mulungwa village, Chief Simwatachela in Zimba district died after a mine wall collapsed on her. This occurred on 18/02/2025 around 16:00 hours at Awan Open-Pit Mine in Simwatachela area, Zimba district.





Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased went to the abandoned mine with her two children, aged between 3 and 5, to mine Aquamarine stones using a hoe. While mining, the mine wall suddenly collapsed, burying her alive. The children rushed to a nearby home to inform the residents, who confirmed the incident and later managed to dig out the lifeless body from the mine.





The deceased sustained multiple bruises on her body, which has since been taken to her elder brother, Headman Sikazimina.





The matter was later reported at Zimba Police Post, where an inquiry file has been opened. A scene visit will be conducted soon.



Issued by:

Mr. Auxensio Daka (Commissionner of Police)

Commanding Officer – Southern Division