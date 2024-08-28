PRESS STATEMENT



Monday 26th August, 2024



MISA ZAMBIA CONDEMNS STORMING OF YUSUF RADIO BY CADRES



Lusaka – The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Zambia) has learnt with concern the storming of Mpika based Catholic owned radio station, Yusuf Radio, by suspected cadres on Sunday, 25th August, 2024.

According to reports reaching MISA Zambia, supporters of a major political party forcefully entered Yusuf Radio and took over security of the station with the intent of disrupting a political Radio Programme which was scheduled to feature Mr. Harry Kalaba, an opposition leader.



We condemn these actions in the strongest terms because it is an upfront to freedom of expression which is provided for in the constitution of Zambia under Article 20 and the international laws which Zambia has subscribed to.



Such actions are not only a threat to democracy but also to the role of the media in facilitating democracy. We call on the authorities to bring to book the culprits behind this unruly behavior in order to prevent future occurrences.



We commend Yusuf Radio for reporting the matter to the Zambia Police.



Since the cadres that stormed the station are clearly visible in the videos that were posted online, it is our expectation that the party involved should take action to curb such offences as they are a threat to democracy.



MISA Zambia Chairperson

Lorraine Mwanza-Chisanga