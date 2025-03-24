MISA Zambia Condemns the Detention of Wave FM Journalist Hope Chooma



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



25th March 2025



LUSAKA – The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia strongly condemns the arrest of Wave FM journalist Hope Chooma by Mazabuka police under unclear circumstances. Such actions undermine press freedom and create an environment of fear and intimidation for media practitioners.





According to information reaching us, Chooma was allegedly assaulted by suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres a few weeks ago while covering Women’s Day preparation activities in Magoye Constituency. Instead of receiving justice, he was yesterday summoned to the police station at approximately 14:00 hours to provide a statement regarding his assault case, only to be arrested under unclear circumstances.





MISA Zambia is deeply saddened by such unjustified detention of journalists, as they contribute to an unsafe and hostile working environment for media professionals.





A free and independent media is a cornerstone of democracy and national development. Journalists play a critical role in informing the public, holding authorities accountable, and fostering transparency. As such, they must be allowed to perform their duties without fear of harassment, intimidation, or wrongful detention.





We take this opportunity to remind the Zambia Police Service that the media is not an enemy but rather an essential stakeholder in national development. The role of the police should be to protect all citizens, including journalists, and to ensure that those who attack media practitioners face the full force of the law.





MISA Zambia, therefore, urges the Zambia Police to desist from actions that curtail press freedom. We further call on all relevant authorities, civil society organizations, and the public to stand in solidarity with journalists and advocate for a media environment that is free, fair, and safe.



Issued by

Mrs. Lorraine Mwanza Chisanga

Chairperson

MISA Zambia