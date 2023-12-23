FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday 22nd December, 2023

MISA ZAMBIA WELCOMES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S HISTORIC SIGNING INTO LAW OF THE ACCCESS TO INFORMATION (ATI) BILL

Lusaka, 22, December 2023. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia expresses its sincere appreciation and welcomes the decisive and historic action taken by His Excellency President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in signing the Access to Information (ATI) bill passed by Parliament into law.

This momentous occasion signifies a significant step forward in promoting transparency, accountability, and fostering an environment conducive to the principles of good governance.

President HICHILEMA’s commitment to ensuring the right to access information is a fundamental pillar of democracy, enabling citizens to make informed decisions and actively participate in the democratic processes of our great nation. The signing of the ATI bill reflects a dedication to upholding the principles of open government, a cornerstone in the foundation of a thriving democracy.

MISA Zambia commends the government for recognizing the importance of an informed citizenry and for taking this bold step towards fostering a culture of transparency. The ATI law will undoubtedly empower journalists, civil society, and the public at large to access information crucial for fostering public discourse, holding institutions accountable, and contributing to the overall development of Zambia.

As we witness this milestone conducted today at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the end of year press conference by President Hakainde Hichilema, MISA Zambia reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the Access to Information law. We believe that this legislation will contribute significantly to the growth of a robust, open, and accountable society.

MISA Zambia congratulates President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the Zambian government on this historic achievement and looks forward to continued progress in advancing press freedom and access to information in our nation.

Issued by:

MISA Zambia Board Chairperson – Lorraine Mwanza-Chisanga