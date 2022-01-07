MISISI WOMAN GOES IN FOR 5 YEARS FOR HITTING 8 YEAR OLD BOY ON GENITALS WITH IRON BAR

A woman of Misisi Township, who hit her eight-year-old son in the genitals with an iron bar, has been sentenced to 5 years simple imprisonment.

Jessy Banda was facing one count of assault on a child, an offence attracting up to five years in jail. She pleaded guilty to assaulting her child.

After the charge was read, Banda admitted committing the offence and told a magistrate that she had no authority to harm the child.

Banda assaulted the child on December 26 last year, after he ate a piece of chicken.