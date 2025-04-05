Miss South Africa 2025 entries open with no height or weight requirements and an expanded age limit.





The Miss South Africa Organisation officially opened entries for the 2025 pageant on Wednesday, April 2, at 14h00, with the application window set to close on Friday, April 11, at 18h00.





Aspiring contestants are invited to apply via the Miss SA website or app by submitting a headshot, a full-body colour photo, and a link to an entry video posted on their personal social media platforms.





This year’s competition continues its drive toward inclusivity by removing height and weight restrictions and expanding the age criteria.





Women aged 20 to under 32 as of August 30, 2025, are now eligible to enter. The organisation encourages confident, ambitious women from all walks of life to take this opportunity to step into the national spotlight.