Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux supports Chidimma Adetshina, believes she deserved a spot in the pageant

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux expressed her belief that Chidimma Adetshina deserved a spot in the pageant.

Le Roux acknowledged that it was a difficult situation for all contestants as they personally knew and loved Adetshina.

She described Adetshina as a phenomenal, powerful, and beautiful individual who should have been included in the competition.

Le Roux emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity, stating that she stands against division and supports the idea of coming together to support and include one another.

She highlighted the exclusion of Adetshina as unacceptable and emphasized the need for better support and unity within the community.