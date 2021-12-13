MISSING CHILD IN KABWATA MP VEHICLE ACCIDENT FOUND

THE child who was reportedly in the vehicle that allegedly killed Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire has been traced. The juvenile was rumoured to have died in the accident, which claimed the Kabwata lawmaker’s life .

According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the juvenile was discovered alive at a named place where its mother took her for safety.

Jane Mwale decided to take her child to a safer place after the incident and later handed herself to the police, as she was accused of causing the death of the lawmaker last month.Mr Mkandawire was bashed at his house in Woodlands Extension as he was trying to open the gate.

It was later discovered that Ms Mwale’s husband, Alick Kalengo, 57, was the one driving the vehicle and caused the accident.The child did not suffer any injuries from the fatal accident.“We managed to find the child that was seen in the vehicle at the accident scene but later disappeared.

We traced the whereabouts during our investigations,” Mr Hamoonga said.He also said that while the suspect remains in custody, police have handed the matter to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

Mr Hamoonga said police concluded their investigations and a docket of the case was presented to NPA for action.“As police, when we arrest somebody and conclude our investigations, we hand over the case to the National Prosecution Authority.

So NPA would know better when the matter will proceed to court because that is not our jurisdiction,” Mr Hamoonga said.He said the suspect is still under police custody pending court appearance.“The only reason he is still detained is that we are waiting for further instructions from NPA.

That is the main reason why he is still detained,” Mr Hamoonga said.Mr Mkandawire died after a vehicle, BMW X5, which was driven by Mr Kalengo, careered off the road and hit into the lawmaker’s vehicle, crushing him against the perimeter fence. Shadrick Phiri, a domestic worker, said the vehicle first hit into his bicycle.