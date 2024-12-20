MISSING GIRL, 14, FOUND AT BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE



A 14-YEAR-OLD girl who was reported missing in Itezhi-tezhi district has been found at the house of her 18-old-boyfriend who had eloped her.





Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said the teenage boyfriend identified as Vincent of Chibolya Township in Itezhi tezhi has since been arrested for defilement.





Mr Daka said Sarafina Chipembele, 52, of Nkobo area, Chief Kaingu, reported that her daughter was eloped and defiled by her fellow child boyfriend.





“On an unknown date but in the month of October 2024, the suspect met the girl in Nkobo area where he was staying and he proposed love to her and she accepted.



That is how they started their relationship and eventually started having sexual intercourse,” he said.





Mr Daka said later in the month of November 2024, Shimbili shifted from the farm to Itezhi-tezhi Township after securing some piece works.





He said Shimbili decided to elope his girlfriend and the two started staying together in Chibolya Township without the knowledge or consent of the girl’s parents.



ZDM