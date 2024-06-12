‘MISSING’ LUSAKA MAN APOLOGIES TO HIS WIFE

Good day everyone,

I want to address a sensitive issue concerning my wife. First and foremost, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to her for my actions.

My wife is an exceptional person who inspires me with her kindness and compassion. I acknowledge that my sister’s remarks were unjustified and hurtful, and I want to make it clear that I do not support her views.

I chose to marry my wife because I love and respect her, and I am committed to making things right. I understand that her feelings are valid and that she is hurt by my sister’s words.

I promise to do everything in my power to restore her happiness and trust. My wife’s well-being and feelings are my top priority, and I will not let anyone, including my sister, disrespect her. I am committed to treating my wife with the love, respect, and care that she deserves.

I Love You My Wife Mrs Libubi.