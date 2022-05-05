Missing my flight

By Dr. Brian Mushimba

The first flight I scheduled for myself after leaving government was chaotic, to say the least. In 5yrs, I had become accustomed to things efficiently being done for me. Whenever I traveled, my flights were booked for me, business class. My bags would be fetched from my house and checked in ahead. They would then come get me and drive me to the airport. I would be whisked into the VIP holding rooms, given a drink of choice as I waited and sometimes a sumptuous meal.

I would have people facilitate my connections in between airports and when I landed, somebody would be waiting for me to take me to my hotel. The hotel room would be ready and checked in for me ahead of my arrival.

That was the life for 5yrs while in government.

So in Late August when I tried to travel, I found I had to relearn things I had taken for granted. I showed up at airport late. I didn’t know my passport needed to be updated. I didn’t know which line to stand in. I felt frustrated and almost called my protocol officer (Mwalongo) before I reminded myself that she was no longer working for me!🤣🤣. She worked for the role I didn’t have anymore 😥. I missed that flight 🤦🏿‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤣.

Long story short, I want to take time to acknowledge the many aides, staffers, assistants and protocol teams that made my work so easy while I was in government. You guys were the best! 🙌🏾🤝🏽.

If you are on here, please raise your hands. I salute you 👏🏾👏🏾.

Zikomo