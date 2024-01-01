MISSING WOMAN FOUND D€AD WITH BODY PARTS SCATTERED ON FARM

POLICE in Zimba have discovered the remains of a 78-year-old m£ntally challenged woman of Mukwalantila village who went missing in October this year.

The remains of Selina Siamasimbi, who is believed to have been dismembered, were found scattered in Silverland farm about five kilometres away from the house where she had gone to visit on October 20, 2023.

Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said police in Zimba received the report of the discovered remains on December 24, 2023.“Robson Namadula, aged 54, a nephew to Selina Siamasimbi, reported that they discovered some scattered suspected human bones around 10:00 hours in the bush of Silverland Ranching Limited,” Mr Daka said.

He said Mr Namadula, who had been searching for the deceased together with his relatives, found a bundle of firewood tied with a chitenge material a few metres away from where suspected human bones were found. He said a green dress, which Ms Siamasimbi was last seen wearing, and a chitenge material, were also found at the scene. “Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

The deceased’s bones were scattered by suspected scavengers. Ms Siamasimbi’s family was advised to bury her remains and mark her grave,” he said. He said an inquiry file has been opened in the matter.Muziya Ward councillor Douglas Maunga said a partial skeleton believed to be that of Ms Siamasimbi was found on December 24, 2023 with the head intact.“People believe that she was murd£red. Police said her body will be exhumed later on and a post-mortem will be conducted,” Mr Maunga said.

The deceased’s neighbour, Delphine Kazembe, said the deceased Ms Siamasimbi’s body was discovered with her head completely cut off from the rest of the skeletal remains.“The remains were found by her nephew, who was in the company of his friends. They picked the head and took it home to show to other family members,” she said

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail