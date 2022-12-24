Missing Zambian found dead in South Africa after 3 months

A ZAMBIAN national who had been reported missing in South Africa three months ago has been dead.

According to a statement issued by Tamara Nyirenda, first secretary press and public relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Kennedy Mwanza’s body was found in the area he was staying in before his death.

“…preliminary information availed to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria indicates that Mr. Mwanza was hit by a car and later died,” Nyirenda told Kalemba in a statement.

She said the recovery of Mwanza’s body had been confirmed to the commission by his elder brother Chinyama Mwanza.

The deceased was buried on Wednesday at West Park Cemetery in South Africa.

Zambia’s acting High Commissioner to South Africa Inonge Mwenya has since sent a message of condolences to the bereaved family and the Zambian community in South Africa saying she was saddened by Mwanza’s death.

Kalemba