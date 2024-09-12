Mitt Romney Praises ‘Intelligent, Capable’ Harris After Debate



Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has praised Harris for her debate performance.



The former GOP presidential nominee, a long-standing Trump critic, suggested viewers would have seen evidence of an “intelligent, capable person” while watching Harris at the debate.



“This was a classic Trump performance,” Romney told MSNBC, apparently referring to the Republican candidate’s bizarre outbursts. “In the case of Kamala Harris, most people didn’t know her terribly well other than a few clips that were not flattering that you might see on the internet and people saw, ‘Oh, actually, she’s an intelligent, capable person who has a point of view on issues.’ And she demonstrated that time and again.”



Romney’s assessment follows full-fledged Harris endorsements from notable Republicans, including former vice president Dick Cheney.