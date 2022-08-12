Mixed reactions as woman films herself shortly after getting involved in a bloody accident

Yesterday, August 10, a woman was in a horrific accident, and after she posted a video of herself bleeding at the scene on TikTok, she received both criticism and support.

Along with other commuters, the user known as confidence was engaged in an accident.

The accident left her bleeding from the head.

The video also shows a vehicle lying by its side as a result of the accident.

The TikTok user also shared other videos of her in the hospital, with bandages on her head, hand, and knee.

While many sympathised with her and thanked God for her survival, others accused her of chasing clout with her tragedy. They asked why she was filming instead of focusing on getting better first.