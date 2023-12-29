MIYANDA WELCOMES SUSPENSION OF JUDGE KATENEKWA

…. infact this should be the beginning of entire Judicial “shake-off

Lusaka… Friday December 29, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The suspension of Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa by President Hakainde Hichilema, following the recommendation by the Judicial Complaints Commission, is a welcome move and needs to be commended, says Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda.

Mr Miyanda says the decision to suspend a High Court Judge underscores President Hichilema’s Government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary and ensuring accountability and effective justice delivery within the legal system.

“Infact that should be the beginning of entire Judicial “SHAKE-OFF,” which we feel should also be extended to other public institutions to get rid of all “bad elements” so as to enhance service delivery,” he said.

“The Honourable Judge Timothy Katanekwa was once suspended together with Judge Emelia Sunkutu by the Late President Michael Chilufya Sata way back in 2013 and was later appointed by former President Edigar Chagwa Lungu. Suffice to say the three Arms of Government, namely the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary have to uphold the highest degree of integrity and transparency in all national dealings and proactively exhibit efficiency in service deliveries.”

He said good Governance is all about measuring how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources and guarantee the realization and protection of human rights in a manner essentially free of abuse and corruption and with due regard for the rule of law in totality.

“Therefore, President Hakainde Hichilema is duty-bound to ensure that all those serving in his Government should ALWAYS, both in words and actions, demonstrate ACCOUNTABILITY, UNQUESTIONABLE LEADERSHIP, HIGH INTEGRITY, TRUE STEWARDSHIP and high levels of TRANSPARENCY for Zambia to fully develop and realize economic redemption and growth,” he concluded.