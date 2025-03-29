MK Party blames ANC corruption for proposed VAT increase, rejects budget.



The MK Party (MKP) has publicly linked the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) to corruption within the African National Congress (ANC). The party claims that the ANC’s mismanagement and corrupt practices have led to the necessity of the VAT hike, which they argue unfairly burdens South Africa’s poorest and working-class citizens.





The MKP has firmly opposed the budget, refusing to support any version that includes the VAT increase. Instead, they have called for alternative measures to generate revenue, such as tackling corruption, raising corporate taxes, and addressing illicit financial outflows.





This stance underscores the MKP’s broader criticism of the ANC-led government’s fiscal policies, positioning the party as a resolute opponent of the current budget proposal.