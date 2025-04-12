The MK Party is hosting events across South Africa today to celebrate former president Jacob Zuma’s 83rd birthday.
A major gathering is taking place in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma is expected to deliver an address.
In Soweto, MKP Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu is set to lead a commemorative lecture. The party says the nationwide celebrations are not only to mark Zuma’s birthday, but also to honour his legacy as a struggle veteran and resist what it calls the “systematic revisionism” of his contributions to the country’s liberation.
