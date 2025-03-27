MK party rejects VAT hike, vows to defend working-class interests



The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has reaffirmed its opposition to any increase in value-added tax (VAT), including the proposed 0.5% hike introduced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the 2025 budget.





The party argues that such a move disproportionately affects South Africa’s poor and working-class citizens, compounding their financial struggles amid rising electricity costs, high unemployment, and deepening poverty.





With just a week remaining before the budget deadline, the MKP’s resistance underscores its commitment to pro-poor policies and economic relief for marginalized communities. The party has consistently advocated for alternative budget solutions, emphasizing wealth redistribution, public sector investment, and progressive taxation instead of raising VAT.





MKP leaders have previously warned of mass mobilization and potential nationwide protests if the VAT increase is implemented, signaling a willingness to escalate opposition as parliament prepares to finalize the budget.