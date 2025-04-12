MK Party snubs ANC meeting request, slams GNU power play



MK Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu has stated that the party received a formal request for a meeting from ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.



However, Shivambu made it clear that the MK Party declined the invitation, emphasizing that they would not allow themselves to be used as a tool to intimidate the Democratic Alliance (DA) or interfere in the internal dynamics of the Government of National Unity (GNU).



“We will not participate in political games aimed at manipulating other parties or legitimizing an arrangement we do not support,” Shivambu reportedly stated.



The rejection marks a clear stance by the MK Party to distance itself from what it views as a controversial coalition effort and underscores the growing tensions between opposition parties and the ANC-led initiative.