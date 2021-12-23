By Mwaka Ndawa

LUSAKA businessman Jeta Kalengo Jeta who caused the death of UPND Kabwata member of parliament Levy Mkandawire has been committed to the High Court for trial by the Magistrates’ Court.

This is in a matter where Kalengo is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused is on November 18, 2021 alleged to have caused the death of Levy Mkandawire whilst driving a BMW X5, registration No. ALM 595 on Chalata Road in a manner which was dangerous to the public and other road users.

Kalengo who was driving at excessive speed lost control of his vehicle and rammed into Mkandawire’s Toyota IST which was stationed at the gate of the latter’s home in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

The Toyota IST hit against the wall, which crushed on Mkandawire who at the time of the accident was opening the gate to his house in order to park his car inside the yard and prepare for parliament.