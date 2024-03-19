MKUSHI FARMERS ASSOCIATION PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S IRRIGATED EARLY MAIZE PRODUCTION INITIATIVE

The Mkushi Farmers Association (MFA) has pledged its full support and commitment to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for irrigated early maize production in Zambia. The Association has expressed its unwavering commitment to ensuring there is food security in the country to avert hunger.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the early maize harvest by President Hakainde Hichilema in Mkushi tomorrow, MFA Chairperson Miklos Marffy expressed the Association’s readiness to respond positively to the President’s initiative of mitigating the negative effects of the drought. Mr. Marffy highlighted the importance of irrigated early maize production and the role it would play in responding to the adverse impacts of droughts on food supply.

The MFA has a membership of 83 commercial famers and over 400 emerging and small scale farmers in Mkushi district. The Association’s support for President Hichilema’s initiative is expected to encourage more farmers in Mkushi and other areas of the country to invest in irrigated early maize production.

The launch of the early maize harvest is part of collaborative efforts between government and players in the agriculture sector aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience and ensuring sustainable food production in the country. Government’s initiative to promote irrigated early maize production is expected to boost food security and help alleviate poverty among smallholder farmers in Zambia.

