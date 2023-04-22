MMD CONGRATULATES UPND OVER BY-ELECTIONS TRIUMPH

New Hope Movement for Multi-Party Democracy – MMD Spokesperson, Dr. Cephas Mukuka, has congratulated the United Party National Development – UPND on their victory in the just ended by-elections.

UPND won Thursday’s Ward by-elections in Serenje, Chililabombwe and Kasama Districts.

Mukuka advances that Zambians have continued to show great trust in the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema as demonstrated through the local government by- elections results.

He feels the results are an indication that citizens are prepared to make necessary sacrifices in giving government a chance to take the necessary steps to restore the fortunes the nation.

Mukuka says the results are a clear testimony of what the Zambian people stand for, which is hard work and unity of purpose as demonstrated by the current regime.

