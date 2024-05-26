MMD COPPERBELT LEADERSHIP PETITONS NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOR AN URGENT CONVENTION TO REMOVE NEVERS

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy-MMD on the Copperbelt has petitioned its National Executive Committee to remove party president Dr. Nevers Mumba from his position and hold an extra ordinary elective convention to usher in new leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the MMD Copperbelt Provincial Executive Committee Leadership, Kitwe District Secretary Brian Mulenga says the current party leadership is operating illegally in breach of articles 25, 28, 29 and 33 of the mmd constitution.

Mr. Mulenga says dr. Mumba is an illegal MMD president whose full ten year tenure of office expired on May 25, 2022 hence the MMD on the Copperbelt invoking provisions of article 9 of the party constitution to call for an extra ordinary and urgent convention to usher in new leadership.

Mr. Mulenga also says the appointment of Dr. Nevers Mumba as a special envoy makes him a civil servant who should relinquish his position in the party while noting the need for the party to consider reconciliation, a general amnesty and lifting of all disciplinary cases.

And receiving the petition, MMD Vice National Chairman Frank Bowa advised the Copperbelt party leadership to confer with other provinces to make a case for the extra ordinary conference if the national executive committee is to consider it.