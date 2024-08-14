MMD MOURNS OUR FORMER REPUBLICAN FIRST LADY, MRS MAUREEN MWANAWASA



I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa, former First Lady of Zambia and wife to the late President Levy Mwanawasa. My heart goes out to the entire Mwanawasa family and the Kakubo family during this difficult time. May God comfort, strengthen, and keep us united in this bereavement.



May her legacy of hardworking, kindness, compassion, and dedication to our nation continue to inspire us.



On behalf of the entire Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) and on my own behalf, Rest in peace, Mrs. Mwanawasa. You will be deeply missed.



Dr. Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President

Movement for multiparty Democracy