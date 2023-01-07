MMD NAME DENTED AND BEYOND REDEMPTION … party leadership to change name to New democracy Movement

The MMD is set to change its name to the New Democracy Movement, sources have disclosed.

And New Hope MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika has confirmed that the National Executive Committee of the former ruling party is set to change its name, colours and logo as a way of rebranding.

According to sources within the former ruling party, the Dr Nevers Mumba led New Hope MMD national executive committee members have resolved to change the political party’s name in a quest to rebrand the political organisation.



“Following the National Executive Committee meetings that we have been having, it has been resolved that the name MMD will be done away with,” the source explained to Daily Revelation media. “And as such, going forward the MMD will now be called the New Democracy Movement.”

The source further explained that name MMD is dented and majority

have lost … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mmd-name-dented-and-beyond-redemption-party-leadership-to-change-name-to-new-democracy-movement/