MMD REPORTS RAPHAEL NAKACINDA TO POLICE OVER 138 VEHICLES.

Movement for Multi-Party Democracy ( MMD ) has finally reported to police its former national secretary, Raphael Nakacinda, over failure to account for 138 motor vehicles which he allegedly handled when he was in office.

  1. Simple solution. This is how accountability works….
    This should be a lesson to leaders that, positions are not just status symbols. They come with reaponisibilty and the law should act when leaders fall short.

