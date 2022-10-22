MMD VEEP TELLS PF NOT TO CRY OVER KABUSHI, KWACHA ELECTIONS

Movement for Multi-Party Democracy-MMD Vice President for Politics. Reverend Reuben Samboh, says the Patriotic Front-PF must not cry foul from actions leading to the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections.

Samboh submits that the Patriotic Front (PF) were more canny and more ruthless than what has been witnessed in the two constituencies.

He notes that when they removed the MDD) from power, they took full advantage of a very permissive 1996 Constitution of Zambia which had no provision for a Court of Appeal.

Samboh recalls that the MMD had 51 of its 55 seats petitioned, with 27 by elections resulting from the nullifications, noting that by September 2014, MMD’S seats in parliament had been reduced to 37.

He accuses the PF losing the Kabushi and Kwacha seats because of their own careless sense of entitlement, saying they could easily have fielded other candidates while they undertook litigation.

Samboh applauds President Hakainde Hichelema for raising his democratic credentials in Kwacha and Kabushi, saying the ruling party should rightfully celebrate their victory.

He praises Hichilema for remaining unfazed by the noises surrounding the elections.