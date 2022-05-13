MMD WELCOMES UPND TO UPND

By Dickson Jere

This Picture!

You see, I like this picture a lot. It perfectly depict the Zambian and Nigerian politics. Ephraim Belemu has been UPND in terms of his soul and blood – he was a very effective and impressive MP for the opposition until he defected to PF. But the man – Elijah Muchima – who is welcoming Belemu to UPND has been MMD diehard member and MP. In Parliament, Muchima was in government during MMD. The firebrand Belemu in opposition.



And now? It is MMD Muchima welcoming UPND Belemu back to his UPND…such is life in politics!