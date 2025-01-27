MMD won’t get tired reminding people how “evil” PF was – Nevers Mumba

MMD won’t get tired reminding people how “evil” PF was – Nevers

By Mubanga Mubanga

MMD leader pastor Nevers Mumba says his party will not get tired of reminding the Zambian people on how “evil” the Patriotic Front was when they were in government.

Speaking to Daily Revelation in reaction to PF chairperson for information and Media Emmanuel Mwamba’s statement that he had abandoned the fight for justice and democracy, pastor Mumba maintained that the PF was an evil government.

"Will continue to stand on the values that are given to us by God. We are going to continue to fight for the liberties, the freedoms and the democratic rights of all Zambians. And will continue to remind