M’MEMBE CALLS FOR EQUAL TREATMENT OF ALL CITIZENS AFTER BEING ORDERED TO LEAVE MUKOBEKO MAXIMUM PRISON

M’MEMBE CALLS FOR EQUAL TREATMENT OF ALL CITIZENS AFTER BEING ORDERED TO LEAVE MUKOBEKO

Kabwe… Sunday, September 1, 2024

Socialist Party – SP President Fred M’membe has called for the equal treatment of all citizens.

Dr. M’membe said he was surprised when he was told to leave Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe without handing over food items to incarcerated Hon Nickson Chilangwa and Hon Ronald Chitotela.

He noted that people who arrived after him were attended to while he was kept waiting.

Dr. M’membe expressed sadness that he was eventually ordered to leave the premises with his belongings.

SP Media