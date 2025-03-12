M’MEMBE CALLS ON YOUTH TO FIGHT FOR ECONOMIC JUSTICE



Lusaka… Wednesday March 12, 2025



As Zambia marks Youth Day, Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has urged young people to take up the mantle of change and fight for economic justice.



In a statement to the nation’s youth, he emphasized that the day should not only be one of celebration but also a time for deep reflection on the struggles and responsibilities of building a fair and just society.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1A7GVz69n8/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Dr. M’membe described young people as the “vanguard of change,” reminding them that while Zambia is rich in resources, many citizens continue to suffer from economic inequality, unemployment, and social injustice.





He stressed that it was their duty to challenge these conditions and advocate for a future where no Zambian is left behind.



He further called on the youth to center their activism on issues such as fair wages, free and quality education, and access to healthcare.





Dr M’membe emphasized that history has shown that young people have always played a key role in liberation movements, from the fight against colonial rule to modern struggles against exploitation and oppression.





Dr. M’membe also warned against the dangers of divisive politics, urging young people to embrace solidarity, equity, and collective progress.





He painted a vision of a socialist Zambia where wealth would be fairly distributed, opportunities would be accessible to all, and the working class would take the lead in shaping the nation.



However, he cautioned that this vision would not be realized without struggle.





Encouraging young people to organize, educate themselves, and stand together, Dr. M’membe called on them to be bold and courageous in their fight for a better Zambia.



He concluded his message by reminding them that the future was in their hands and urging them to rise and claim it.