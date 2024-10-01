M’membe; Chinese showed you HH is no puppet like ‘your’ Sata – Part 2

By Austin Mbozi

Mr Chairman, today I stand here, parallel to the wall and perpendicular to the ground, to continue propounding the motion, ‘President HH is not a Western puppet’. My second point is that UPND is not following the US version of the One-China diplomatic policy, which is the confederation version. UPND in contrast, is following the UN General Assembly (UNGA) version of the One-China policy, which is federalist version.

Recall that last Monday, I showed that the first reason why I think HH is not a Western puppet is that he has dared to allow the Chinese to invest $1 billion into the Chinese-built 1,860 km TAZARA railway which US President Joe Biden openly fears! Since the US can’t dare HH, its only option is by 2028 to counter-invest $1 billion into the Portuguese-built Lobito-Kolwezi railway to enable Western imports of minerals from Congo DR, Zambia and Angola.

Of course, America’s One-China version also, like Zambia’s, holds that Taiwan is part of mainland China. Taiwan practices Western liberal democracy and receives American military aid. Why? Because a Chinese puppet Chiang Kai-Shek fled there when the current ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) overthrew him in 1949. Neither Kai-Shek nor the CCP won the resulting civil war, forcing CCP to recognise Taiwan’s regional autonomy but opposes secession.

But this US policy seems deceptive. The US Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979 just after President Jimmy Carter recognised Chinese ‘ownership’ of Taiwan. Yet, US policy still entails as follows: (i) That Taiwan has the right to secede from China, like ‘Brexit’. So the US still gives military aid to Taiwan, worth $23.7 billion between 2007 and 2017 alone. Result? China warns Taiwan/US against ‘kukupa uko’ (arrogance) and signed the Anti-Secession Act in 2005, ready for attack. This also explains why China sympathises with Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war. China thinks that the US wants to control Taiwan in the same way it wants to control Ukraine. (ii) That Taiwan has the right to direct diplomatic and trade ties with other countries. So the US trades directly with Taiwan. And (iii) that Taiwan must maintain its own regional government and democratic system.

In contrast, UPND’s federalist One-China policy entails as follows: (I) UPND thinks Taiwan has no right to breakaway from China. This has been Kenneth Kaunda’s and MMD’s policy. It is only Michael Sata’s irresponsible behaviour that nearly broke this policy. I must praise Fred M’membe/Post newspaper for opposition Sata’s stance at that time. Where I differ with comrade M’membe is that when he began supporting Sata, he did not tell us whether or not Sata stopped his earlier US puppetry policy, yet he is now accusing President HH of being a Western puppet. (ii) UPND thinks that Taiwan has not right to open direct diplomatic ties with Zambia, unless with the explicit permission of the Chinese government. And (iii) UPND thinks Taiwan must maintain its own regional government and democratic system.

The Chinese government does tolerate nations that adopt either the US version or the Zambian-UNGA version. But ideally it wishes that they adopted its own unitary version where Taiwan must move towards becoming a mere province of China ruled under its CCP within its one party state system. China wants Taiwan to have arrangement like it has with its island of Hong Kong. Hong Kong was colonised by the British in 1842. When China began fighting with puppet Chiang Kai-Shek who had fled to Taiwan, some of Kai-Shek’s followers fled to Hong Kong. China could not afford to fight them as they enjoyed British protection. But in 1984, China and Britain agreed that Hong Kong would return as a Chinese territory in 1979. This was done and in 2047 even Taiwan’s regional authority would return to China.

The third reason to show that HH is not a Western puppet lies in his official recognition of the CCP as having elements that the UPND can learn from. For this reason, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda recently led party officials to meet CCP officials in China. This is in sharp contrast with US policy. The US is opposed to the CCP because it considers it as having no internal democracy like you see in America where there is competition within the Democratic and Republican parties in primary elections. The US also sees the CCP as imposing itself as the only party in China, brutally crashing dissenting voices. The US also thinks the CCP uses state funds to finance itself, in contrast with the US system where state funds and party funds are totally separate.

I must state here that the issues which the US opposes the CCP for, such as imposing one party states and using state funds, have some validity. So we would like to think that UPND will only select the positive elements of the CCP such as its organisational discipline, having clear criteria of selecting and promoting its leaders in various positions, educating its members to its philosophical outlooks, having international connections with other global communists and having highly educated members. I may write my views on this sometime later. For now, suffice to say that only UNIP and Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party have made headways in adopting the above-mentioned positive elements of the CCP. However, I cannot entirely blame the MMD, PF and UPND for not having adopted these approaches. They had no time because they were in a hurry to replace the then existing irresponsible regimes. So they had to accept any politician who could help them, even if such a person had a hyena mentality. Now both UPND and Socialist Party have the time to re-organise.

So comrade M’membe, the floor is yours. Have I made a good argument that HH is not a Western puppet?

The author specialises in global economic ethics at the University of Zambia. Phone 0978-741920. Email: austin.mbozi@gmail.com