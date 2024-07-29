M’MEMBE CONGRATULATES NICHOLAS MADURO ON RE-ELECTION



Caracas, Monday, July 29, 2024



Socialist Party of Zambia President Fred M’membe has congratulated Comrade Nicholas Maduro on his re-election as the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



Speaking in Venezuela where he witnessed the “credible election”, Dr. M’membe stated that they were undoubtedly difficult elections, held under economic sanctions and threats by foreign powers.



He emphasized that the development is a great victory and success for the people of Venezuela and all progressive peoples of the world.



Dr. M’membe expressed, on behalf of the Socialist Party [Zambia], deep solidarity with the people of Venezuela.



He prayed to the Almighty for Comrade Maduro’s health and success, and the prosperity and felicity of the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.