M’MEMBE DENIED ACCESS TO LAWYERS FOLLOWING ARREST IN LUSAKA



Lusaka… Friday, August 9, 2024



Socialist Party of Zambia (SP) President Fred M’membe says he has not been allowed access to his lawyers since last evening when he was arrested in Lusaka.



Dr M’membe reminded President Hakainde Hichilema that the action is unacceptable.



He stated that the move is a violation of his rights and freedoms as a citizen.





According to a post on his official Facebook page, Dr M’membe described the action as an injustice.



Yesterday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced that the Zambia Police Service has arrested and formally charged Dr Fred M’membe, aged 65, for the offence of seditious practices.



He said the offence is contrary to Section 60(I)©️ as read with Section 60(I)(b) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Hamoonga stated that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours, Dr M’membe allegedly published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”



He said the content of this article is alleged to have been intended to bring hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.



Dr M’membe has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges laid against him.