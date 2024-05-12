M’MEMBE DENOUNCES VIOLENCE, ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF PARTISAN ARRESTS

Lusaka, Sunday (May 12, 2024)

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has declared that his party does not condone violence.

Dr. M’membe emphasized the preference for peaceful change.

“If we could bring about change by peaceful means, well and good. Everybody would like to reach his or her objectives peacefully,” hesaid.

The Opposition Leader, however, acknowledged the reality of the situation, noting that the only people being arrested for violence in the country are in the opposition.

In a media statement, Dr. M’membe criticized the current administration, claiming that members of the opposition are arrested for self-defense against attacks by UPND cadres.

He reported that despite numerous complaints to the police about UPND cadres’ aggressive actions, no arrests or prosecutions have followed.

Highlighting a specific incident, Dr. M’membe mentioned that his candidate in Luangwa was kidnapped by known UPND cadres, yet no arrests were made.

“Conversely, when an SP camp in Luangwa was attacked at night and people defended themselves, they were the ones arrested. What should we do when attacked by UPND cadres?”

He asserted that the SP believes in self-protection by any means necessary when under attack.

Furthermore, Dr. M’membe accused President Hakainde Hichilema of perpetuating violent and dishonest politics, despite having the power to end such practices.

He labeled the President as a “Master of Mingalato,” accusing him of hypocrisy in his political messaging.

Dr. M’membe said SP has greater respect for those who are transparent about their positions, even if they disagree, compared to those who present themselves as virtuous while harboring malicious intentions.