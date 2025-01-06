M’MEMBE DEPARTS FOR VENEZUELA TO ATTEND PRESIDENT MADURO’S INAUGURATION



Istanbul… Monday January 6, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) [Zambia] President Dr Fred M’membe has left the country en route to Caracas, Venezuela, where he has been invited to attend the inauguration of President Nicolás Maduro Moros.





Dr M’membe extended heartfelt congratulations to President Maduro, on behalf of the Socialist Party (Zambia), on the occasion of his inauguration scheduled for Friday, 10 January 2025.





He stated that this significant moment marks a renewed commitment to serving the people of Venezuela and advancing the nation’s aspirations.





Dr M’membe expressed anticipation for continued collaboration and the fostering of strong ties in the spirit of mutual respect, shared values, and progress.





He wished for success, stability, and prosperity for the people of Venezuela under President Maduro’s leadership.