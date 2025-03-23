EXTREMELY DANGEROUS: M’MEMBE EXPOSES FORMER ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER AS HIS ALLIANCE PARTNER



If there is anything spinster Fred M’membe would do in order to have power, is to cause anarchy by inciting the army.





So, M’membe doesn’t want the army to respect their Commander in Chief and in this case President Hakainde Hichilema.





He must stay out of the military and he is evening the same soldiers as if he can punish them if they disobey their commander in Chief.





Is this the manifesto for his 2026?



He mentions the recently fired Zambia Army Commander and in a way suggests that the duo were scheming together. We don’t think Alibuzwi would be that careless to work with M’membe who at one point stole police uniforms and dressed gave civilians to dress as he took pictures and said that the Police were ready to remove government.- Koswe