M’MEMBE HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES FACING WOMEN IN ZAMBIA



Lusaka… Saturday March 8, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has acknowledged the persistent challenges women face in Zambia.



Dr M’membe identified challenges such as poverty, gender-based violence, and limited opportunities.



In his solidarity message to mark International Women’s Day, Dr M’membe reaffirmed the SP’s commitment to policies that empower women and protect their rights.





He commended Zambian women for their courage, resilience, and contributions to society, describing them as the backbone of communities.





Dr M’membe called for collective action to build a society free from exploitation and oppression, where every girl has access to education and every woman can thrive without fear or discrimination.





He urged Zambians to unite in the pursuit of equity, fairness, and social justice for a better future.