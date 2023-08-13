M’membe is free to sue me, but he knows which procedure to follow, argues IG Graphel Musamba

M’membe is free to sue me, but he knows which procedure to follow, argues IG

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba says Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M’membe is a free soul to sue him, but must know which procedure to follow

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the action by Dr M’membe to sue him for criminal libel, Musamba said Dr M’membe had his own constitutional rights.

“He’s a free soul to sue. He can sue you know for whatever he thinks is right. That’s all I can say. He’s a free soul,” he said.

Asked if he is ready to defend himself in court on the allegations raised against him, Musamba said: “If he raises charges against me, he knows what channel to take.”

But Dr M’membe has argued that he could not handle the matter by reporting it through the police processes as… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mmembe-is-free-to-sue-me-but-he-knows-which-procedure-to-follow-argues-ig/