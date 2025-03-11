M’MEMBE IS THE MOST CONSISTENT NATIONAL LEADER, SAYS KALABA

…M’membe Turns 66



Harry Kalaba says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe is the most consistent human being he has ever met.



In his birthday message to Dr M’membe, Kalaba who also heads an opposition political party called Citizens First says the former is the most consistent National Leader he has ever known.



“I would like to join fellow Zambians in congratulating Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe who just turned a spry 66 today,” Kalaba said. “Dr. M’membe in my view is one of the most consistent national leaders I have ever known, whether in the media, religion or political spectrums. I respect his work and wish my older brother Bo Fred nothing but God’s blessings and health as he works for a more just and poverty free Zambia.”





Dr M’membe a seasoned Journalist turned politician run an Independent but privately owned Newspaper called the Post which was closed by the PF under Edgar Lungu for alleged tax evasion issues which Dr M’membe denies.