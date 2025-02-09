M’MEMBE MOURNS NAMIBIA’S FOUNDING PRESIDENT SAM NUJOMA



Lusaka… Sunday February 9, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) Zambia President Dr Fred M’membe has mourned Namibia’s founding President Dr Sam Nujoma.





M’membe expressed deep sadness over Comrade Nujoma’s death, acknowledging that his physical demise was expected, as all people eventually pass on, but still came as a shock.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15zkWtBzqh/?mibextid=wwXIfr



He highlighted Nujoma’s extraordinary leadership and lifelong commitment to ending colonialism, imperialism, and apartheid, noting that his legacy will always inspire those fighting for liberation and justice.





M’membe emphasized that Nujoma’s life exemplified resilience and the importance of never giving up.





He called on others to learn from Nujoma’s selfless service and sacrifice, urging a renewed commitment to prevent suffering and hold those who inflict pain accountable.





M’membe wished for Nujoma’s spirit of service to live on within everyone, stating that his memories will endure.