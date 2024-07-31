M’MEMBE OPPOSES EXTENSION OF PRESIDENTIAL TERM LIMIT



Caracas – VENEZUELA, July 30, 2024



The President of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe, has strongly opposed the proposed extension of the presidential term limit.



Dr M’membe has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND for attempting to change the Constitution to prolong the president’s stay in office.



He said this includes the removal of the five-year presidential term limit and the introduction of a seven-year limit, as well as the removal of the 50% + 1 requirement for electoral victory.



Dr M’membe has labelled these manoeuvres as a “blatant power grab” and a step backwards for democracy.



He believes it is an attempt for President Hichilema to secure a second and third term in office, and he has vowed to resist these changes.



Dr M’membe has emphasized that the people will not accept these proposed amendments and will continue to resist until the right thing is done.



The SP President has warned that the amendments have the potential to weaken democracy and provoke political instability due to public anger.



He also questions why President Hichilema is pursuing these changes, suggesting that it indicates a sense of political defeat and insecurity.



Dr M’membe has urged President Hichilema to focus on addressing the country’s challenges rather than pursuing changes to keep himself in office.



He called upon various groups, including the Church, civil society, opposition parties, labour movement, student unions, traditional leaders, young people, academics, and other stakeholders to reject these proposed amendments.