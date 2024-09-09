M’MEMBE QUESTIONS GOVT ON TOLL GATE FUNDS



….where does the money go if the government can’t maintain & rehabilitate the roads?



Lusaka… Monday September 9, 2024



The government should tell the nation where the money collected from toll gates go if they are failing to carry out maintenance works on the roads, Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has charged.



Dr. M’membe argues that the purpose of having toll gates and collecting the fees from motorists is aimed at maintaining the roads to be in good shape.



“We have money collected from toll gates. We were made to believe that the money being collected from toll gates is for the maintenance of the roads. Today we have private companies coming in to run the biggest road, and they are going to collect a lot of money. Part of the money is for profits, part of it to maintain the road. We are ready to pay and allow them to collect so much from our people and make profits and go away with it,” he stated.



“We are collecting money from our people who are driving on these roads but we can’t even patch a pothole. Where does that money go? Today you want even the contractors of this dual carriage way (Lusaka – Ndola) to start collecting toll gate money on the road that they have not built, on the road that was built by the tax payers money and still it still maintained by the Zambian tax payers money.”



Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has bemoaned the poor state of most roads in the country saying it is difficult to move goods and human beings.



He said he has traveled across the country and most roads are in bad shape.



He is against the deception of road construction for electioneering.



“The construction of roads has to be a systematic and deliberate approach. It shouldn’t be an election driven road infrastructure development program. It must be roads that serve the development needs of the people. It must be roads that serve our people and not for votes?