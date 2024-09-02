M’MEMBE RAISES CONCERNS OVER DELAYS IN CHILANGWA AND CHITOTELA’S CASES



Kabwe, Zambia— Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has expressed concerns about the prolonged legal processes faced by incarcerated Patriotic Front leaders Nixon Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela.



After visiting them at Mukobeko Maximum Prison, Dr. M’membe reported that both individuals are were good spirits but were troubled by the delays in their cases.



“Honorable Chitotela is particularly concerned about the unreasonable length of time it is taking to conclude his case,” Dr. M’membe stated.



“He cannot appeal his sentence until it is finalized. He believes that upon appeal, he will be acquitted as he feels the magistrate’s judgment was neither fair nor just.” He added.



Dr. M’membe also highlighted Honorable Chilangwa’s similar plight, noting that his appeal, which could potentially grant him bail, is not being processed in a fair and timely manner.



“Even if they are acquitted eventually, there will be no recovery for the time lost in prison or the suffering they have endured,” he said.



The Socialist Party leader emphasized the harsh conditions of maximum prison and the stress it inflicts on the inmates.



“Efforts are being made to penalize them politically in every possible way by keeping them incarcerated,” Dr. M’membe concluded.