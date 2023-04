M’MEMBE RELEASED ON POLICE BOND

Dr. Fred M’membe has been formally charged with two counts of Assault OABH and Threatening Violence.

The other suspects jointly charged with Dr. M’membe for the offence of Assault OABH are Saili Chita aged 62 of Mulilima area in Serenje District and Daniel Mumba aged 41 of Chamboli in Kitwe.

They have all been released on Police Bond pending Court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer