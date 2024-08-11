M’MEMBE THANKS A ARCHBISHOP BANDA FOR HOLY COMMUNION IN POLICE CELLS



Lusaka… Sunday, August 11, 2024



Socialist Party – SP President Dr Fred M’membe, a devoted Catholic of 65 years, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to The Metropolitan Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev Dr Alick Banda, for administering Holy Communion to him at Twin Palm Police Station in Lusaka, where he is detained for 4 days now.



Dr M’membe said he is deeply touched by the Bishop’s reverence and dedication to the sacred sacrament.



He mentioned that the care with which Bishop Banda brings Christ to him in the Eucharist is truly inspiring and strengthens his faith each time he receives it.



The SP President thanked the Bishop for his faithful service and for being a vessel through which they encounter the Lord in such a profound way.



On Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced that the Zambia Police Service has arrested and formally charged Dr Fred M’membe, aged 65, for the offence of seditious practices.



He said the offence is contrary to Section 60(I)©️ as read with Section 60(I)(b) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Hamoonga stated that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours, Dr M’membe allegedly published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”



He said the content of this article is alleged to have been intended to bring hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.



Dr M’membe has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges laid against him.