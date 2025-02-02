M’MEMBE URGES PETAUKE VOTERS TO UNITE FOR CONTINUITY



….says as their lawmaker, Julius Mwale would help residents realize their aspirations



Petauke… Sunday February 2, 2025



Dr Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party (SP), has called on the people of Petauke to remember that power lies in their collective action and shared vision as they prepare to vote in the upcoming by-election slated for Thursday, February 6, 2025.





Addressing residents, M’membe emphasized that voting is not merely a right but a responsibility.



He urged voters to reflect on the broader implications of their choices, particularly for marginalized groups such as vulnerable farmers, traders, marketeers, and future generations.





He stressed the importance of unity in shaping a better society, reminding voters to consider the needs of others when casting their ballots.



“When we step into that booth or fill out that ballot, we must think beyond ourselves,” M’membe stated, underscoring the need for a vision that prioritizes community welfare.





Dr M’membe also endorsed Julius Mwale, describing him as a son, brother, and comrade who can help residents of Petauke achieve their aspirations.



He urged the electorate to give Mwale the opportunity to serve, portraying him as a candidate committed to addressing the needs of the community.