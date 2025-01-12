M’MEMBE URGES UPND GOVERNMENT TO REVISIT MINING CONCESSIONS, TAX WAIVERS



….says $2 billion in tax waivers per annum could employ 3 million farm workers



Caracas… Sunday January 12, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has urged President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government to revisit mining concessions and tax waivers to improve dollar inflows to the treasury.





Dr M’membe believes that this move will benefit the economy at large, although he is concerned that the government often disregards advice.



He highlights that $2 billion in tax waivers per annum could employ 3 million farm workers, emphasizing the reality of tax incentives.





Dr M’membe asserts that the UPND government is depriving Zambians of improved well-being through the provision of better salaries, infrastructure, social amenities, education, and health services.





He urged the UPND government to act on the solutions and advice provided.