M’MEMBE URGES ZAMBIANS TO STAY HOPEFUL AMID HARDSHIPS



Lusaka… Monday April 14, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has called on Zambians to remain hopeful and united despite the rising cost of living, unemployment, and what he described as “misrule and intimidation” under the UPND government.



In a statement, Dr. M’membe acknowledged that the country was going through challenging times, with many struggling to make ends meet and secure decent employment.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18fdaLEamL/?mibextid=wwXIfr



However, he stressed that his message was not one of despair, but of hope and unwavering faith in the strength and resilience of the Zambian people.



Dr M’membe reminded citizens that the path to justice, dignity, and equality has always been fraught with resistance and hardship.



He noted that history had shown that those who remained steadfast, disciplined, and focused would ultimately triumph.



Speaking about his party’s vision, the Socialist Party leader reaffirmed its commitment to building a better Zambia — one in which all citizens could live in dignity and enjoy access to decent jobs, affordable food, quality education, healthcare, and true justice.



He assured the public that this dream remained alive and would endure as long as Zambians stood together, guided by truth, service, and humility.



Dr M’membe further emphasized that no level of intimidation could break the human spirit when it was driven by a clear conscience and the courage to uphold what is right.



He urged the nation not to let current hardships dim their hopes but instead to use them as motivation to strengthen their commitment to change.



In his closing remarks, he encouraged Zambians to stay strong, united, and to continue organizing, educating, and mobilizing for a better future.



He expressed confidence that a fresh start in equality and peace would eventually come, putting an end to the people’s suffering.